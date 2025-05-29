West Lothian crime: Two men charged after 'assault' on bar staff at Livingston pub

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 29th May 2025, 12:33 BST

Two men have been arrested and changed following an alleged assault at a pub in West Lothian.

Police were called to the Parry Lamp in the Almondvale Centre, Livingston, at 12.15am on Wednesday, May 28.

A member of staff was taken to A&E for treatment with injuries after allegedly being attacked by two customers.

Two men, aged 51 and 49, have since been charged with assault and are due to appear in court.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.15am on Wednesday, 28 May, 2025, officers received a report of an assault at a premises on Almondvale South, Livingston.

“Two men, aged 51 and 49, were charged in connection and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

