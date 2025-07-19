A public garden recreating Scotland’s first medicinal gardens is celebrating its fifth anniversary, having welcomed thousands of visitors since it opened in the Capital.

Located just outside Holyrood Palace, the monarch’s official residence in Scotland, the free-to-visit Physic Garden can be enjoyed year-round by the people of Edinburgh and visitors to the city.

Its anniversary will be marked by an episode of the long-running BBC Scotland gardening programme Beechgrove Garden.

The Physic Garden reveals some of the medicinal secrets of plants to one young visitor. Picture: David Cheskin. | supplied

The Physic Garden was opened in 2020 to recreate some of the earliest recorded gardens in the palace grounds in three distinct sections – each representing different periods in the 900-year history of the building.

Raised beds of herbs, flowers and other useful plants reimagine the physic garden that was established in the Palace grounds 350 years ago by the doctors Sir Robert Sibbald and Sir Andrew Balfour, two founding members of the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh.

Created in 1670 to teach students about the medicinal properties of plants and to provide pharmacists with fresh medicinal ingredients, the palace’s original physic garden was the first of its kind in Scotland and the forerunner to the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh.

The new physic garden contains medicinal and culinary plants that would have grown in the 17th century garden, including fennel – once used to aid eyesight and as an antidote to poisonous mushrooms – and lavender, bergamot and lemon balm, used for scents, dyes and insecticides.

A flowering meadow of medicinal plants including daisies, previously used for coughs, and mallows, an old treatment for scurvy, evokes the 15th-century monastic gardens of Holyrood Abbey, once one of the grandest medieval abbeys in Scotland, the ruins of which can still be seen today.

The third area delights in late winter and spring with crocuses and tulips planted in geometric patterns, typical of 17th century gardens.

Over the past five years, more than 360 schoolchildren have taken part in educational sessions, learning how plants were used historically as remedies to improve health and wellbeing.

A further 400 ethnobotany students, members of community gardens and nature-lovers of all ages have taken part in guided visits and events, reviving the garden’s centuries-old original purpose of teaching the medicinal properties of plants.

Chris Walker, learning manager for the Royal Collection Trust, said: “The Physic Garden is an oasis at the end of the Royal Mile, providing a welcoming green space in the city centre where locals and visitors alike can get outside, enjoy nature and learn some fascinating local history.

“We are delighted that almost 800 people have taken part in exciting activities where nature, science and history meet, in addition to the countless others who enjoy this free community garden every day.”

“Like our forebears 350 years ago, we understand the benefits of spending time in nature for our physical and mental wellbeing, and we hope the garden can be enjoyed for many more years to come.”

The Physic Garden is open from 9.30am to 6pm daily from April to October, and 9.30am to 4.30pm, November to March.

The episode of Beechgrove Garden filmed in the Physic Garden will air on Sunday July 20, at 9:05am on BBC2; on Monday July 21, at 2pm on BBC Scotland; and on Thursday July 24, at 6:45am on BBC2. It is also available on BBC iPlayer.