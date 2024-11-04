Edinburgh £1 tickets for Holyroodhouse announced for 2025: Who's eligible and how to get them
Selected tickets for this discounted offer taking place next year at the Palace of Holyroodhouse are on sale from tomorrow, Tuesday, November 5. And Royal Collection Trust e-newsletter subscribers will be the first to hear of further launches throughout the year.
The Edinburgh tourist attraction, which is open to the public year-round, is introducing a new scheme in 2025 of £1 tickets, available to those receiving Universal Credit and other named benefits, initially available between January 1 and April 4 next year.
Those eligible can bring up to five members of their household along with them to explore the Palace for £1 each. Tickets are on sale here from November 5.
The scheme is part of Royal Collection Trust’s charitable aim to find welcoming and inclusive ways for everyone to enjoy the Palaces and the Collection. It was first launched in 2024 at The King’s Galleries in London and Edinburgh, which will continue to offer £1 tickets for exhibitions in 2025.
In addition to £1 tickets, a range of concessionary rates will continue to be available. These include half-price entry for children and discounts for young people, while visitors who purchase standard tickets directly from Royal Collection Trust can convert them into a 1-Year Pass, allowing free re-entry for 12 months.
The Palace of Holyroodhouse is the official residence of the Monarchy in Scotland. Founded as a monastery in 1128 at the end of the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, the Palace of Holyroodhouse has a close association with the history of Scotland.
Royal Collection Trust is a charity caring for the Royal Collection and welcoming visitors to the royal palaces. Income from tickets and retail sales helps it to conserve the Collection so that it can be enjoyed by everyone for generations to come.