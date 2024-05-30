Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Swinney has agreed to meet families left living in limbo following the Edinburgh gas explosion in a suburban street which killed one man and destroyed homes.

Lothian Tory MSP Sue Webber used First Minister’s Question to raise the issue of the gas blast in Baberton Mains Avenue on December 1 last year and the plight of residents who till do not now the future of their houses. And she asked Mr Swinney to meet her and the families affected.

The scene in Baberton Mains Avenue after an 84-year-old man died following an explosion on December 1, 2023. Photo: Lesley Martin/PA Wire

Ms Webber said: “Some six months on, families living on the avenue and neighbouring streets relive the horror of that night every day when going about their daily lives. Families whose homes were destroyed are none the wiser regarding the future of their homes. No visible or perceivable progress has been made, and the site looks much the same as it did on that bleak morning of 2 December.

“Last week, one resident described the situation between the City of Edinburgh Council and insurance companies as being like a Mexican stand-off. Will the First Minister meet me and the families and do all that he can to influence that stalemate and move things on for those who have been left in limbo?”

Mr Swinney said he would be happy to agree to a eeting. He said: “I was born and brought up in Edinburgh, not far from Baberton, so I know the area very well. I saw those scenes with absolute horror and I can observe from afar the horror that people there have suffered. I am happy to meet Sue Webber and her constituents on the matter.