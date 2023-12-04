Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And they released a picture of Mr Smith, along with a statement from his family.

Mr Smith died when a suspected gas explosion ripped through a house in Baberton Mains Avenue late on Friday, December 1. Two other people were taken to hospital. Police were called to the incident at around 10.25pm and found the house reduced to rubble. It is understood that Mr Smith was in a neighbouring property.

The statement from the family, released through Police Scotland, said: "It is with deep regret that our Father/ Papa/ Father in Law, James Findlay Smith, sadly lost his life in the tragic events at Baberton Mains Avenue on 1st December 2023. Our thoughts are with everyone involved and our well wishes go to the impacted families.

“We would like to thank the emergency services and the neighbours who went above and beyond for their support and help on the evening and following days. We request that you respect our privacy at this time."