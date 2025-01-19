Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh says a health and wellbeing charity for young people which is celebrating its 20th birthday is needed now more than ever.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Junction, based in Leith, supports young people aged 12 -21 across North East Edinburgh. It was established on January 17, 2005, and last year worked with more than 2,800 young people.

Key services include one-to-one support with youth workers, qualified counsellors, or counsellors in training, as well as specialist one-to-one support for young people impacted by substance use.

Irvine Welsh and Cara Spence outside The Junction | supplied

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also provides drop-in sessions where young people can receive support and take part in group work, without the need for an appointment.

Irvine Welsh has been the charity's patron since 2012 and is a strong advocate for it. He said: “The Junction is a great charity that deserves to be supported because it does something magnificent for the young people of the area.

"As the challenges for youth intensify in areas of employment, finances and mental health, it's more crucial than ever that they have properly resourced support.

"Young people in Edinburgh need support now more than ever. Their role is absolutely essential. I’m so privileged to be a patron.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cara Spence, director of The Junction said: "We are seeing increasing numbers of young people need our support. This is not surprising as younger people are more likely to report that they have a mental health condition than any other age group in Scotland and there are extremely long waiting lists at CAMHS (NHS Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services).

"In terms of the level of support needed, it is clear that we are experiencing a mental health crisis among young people.

“However, at the same time, we are facing a challenging financial picture, including cuts in local authority funding."

The charity, based at 82-86 Great Junction Street, said data showed that as a result of its work 95 per centof the young people were better able to cope with difficult emotions such as anger, sadness and anxiety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And 75 per cent had made tangible improvements to their health and wellbeing, for example improvements in sleep habits, diet, physical activity and a reduction in risk-taking behaviour and substance use.

The Junction's annual report included comments from young people about its impact on their lives. One said: “If I didn't have counselling when I did, I don't know if I would still be alive.”

Another said: “I'm in such a different place than when I started this, I feel like I can manage my anxiety.”

And a third commented: “Being able to talk openly with other people in the drop-in stops me feeling alone - I realise other people are struggling too.”

Despite the financial pressures, The Junction said it was planning events throughout the year and would also develop a new website to ensure young people could access services easily..