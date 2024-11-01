Audiophiles and AV enthusiasts are in for a treat next week when the Edinburgh HI-AV Show returns to capital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place at the DoubleTree by Hilton at Edinburgh Airport on November 9 and 10, the event will showcase the best in audio and AV technology from a range of Scottish companies.

Organised by the Chester Group, visitors will get to experience the latest technology from 20 exhibitors - each occupying a room at the hotel for guests to compare various systems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two-day event will also include a vinyl indulgence room where visitors can bring a cherished LP and have it professional cleaned for free.

The Edinburgh HI-AV Show takes place at the DoubleTree Hilton near Edinburgh Airport on November 9 and 10 | Google Maps

Speaking to the Evening News, Chester Group founder Roy Bird said: “I think the major misunderstanding with this type of show is people conceive that it's a trade show, which it isn't - it's a consumer show. Because each exhibitor has their own suite, it's like sitting you are sitting in your own front room and enjoying the music.

“They’re very enjoyable events and there is a lot of camaraderie where people can share ideas and mix with people of a similar mind really.

“In the past, HI-Fi systems were a single assembly, now it’s very eclectic with individual pieces from different manufactures. The art and the enjoyment comes from matching all this stuff up to get the sort of sound perfection that listeners want.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ultimately it’s about getting as close to the original sound as you can. It's technically impossible, but that's their objective, to try and get it to sound as natural as they possibly can - even the background noises that perhaps the recording engineers didn't really want you to hear so customers can hear the sound in its original form. It is quite exceptional when you experience truly high quality two-channel audio.

Showcasing Scottish companies

Roy, who has been touring the event since 2003, said: “A great aspect of this event is that the majority of exhibitors are Scottish dealers, distributors and manufacturers. We’ve never had so many local companies when we’ve hosted other events around the world. But the really unusual thing about Scotland is it's really indigenous. Around 80 per cent of the exhibitors are Scottish based so it really is a local show.”

Roy added: “We’ve seen a lot of local support for this event and if we get a good footfall in November we can continue to champion Scottish manufacturers at these shows.”

The Edinburgh HI-AV Show takes place at the DoubleTree by Hilton at Edinburgh Airport on Saturday, November 9 between 10am and 6pm and on Sunday, November 10 between 10am and 4pm. Early bird tickets cost £10 or £15 to attend on both days. For more information or to book tickets you can visit the Chester Group website.