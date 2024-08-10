Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A popular Edinburgh record store, specialising in extremely rare records from around the world will host a live music event in their shop this weekend to celebrate their first year of business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Umbrella Vinyl in Brunsfield opened its doors on August 5 last year, and owners - Josh, Laura and Nick, say the in-store party is a way to thank their loyal customers and welcome the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers and music aficionados are invited to come to the store between 12pm and 5pm on Sunday where they can enjoy drinks and great music and book a 20-minute slot on the house decks to play their favourite records.

You can find Umbrella Vinyl at 20 Valleyfield Street in Brunsfield, Edinburgh | NW

Laura Thomson, co-founder of Umbrella Vinyl said: “I can’t believe it’s been a year since we opened, it’s been an amazing journey and really exciting for us. We’ve got a lot of beautiful regulars who come in and we’ve managed to create a little community both locally and online and we’re so humbled by the welcome we’ve had here.

“On Sunday we’ve decided to open our decks to the local community, Josh, Nick and myself will be playing records and we’ve invited our regular customers to play some of their music so it’ll be a nice open event with refreshments and balloons that people can enjoy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking back at the last year, fellow co-founder, Nick Langford, said: “It’s been fantastic it really has. We’ve been so overwhelmed by the support we’ve had from our customers and local community.

“It seems like just yesterday when we were sitting around, cleaning records, and we didn’t have any shelves up - and it’s extraordinary that a few kitchen table conversations a couple of years ago ended up with us having a record shop.

Over the last year Umbrella Vinyl have hosted a series of live music events in store, launched a record on their own labelwith proceeds supporting refugees living in Scotland, and become a sponsor for Tinderbox, a local charity who bring people together through music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick said: “One of the things I’ve really enjoyed is having musicians performing in store and we’re confident we can do more of those to showcase local musicians, because that’s when the shop is really packed out with people - which is what it should be, it’s a community space if you like.”

Laura added: “We’ve gotten to know our regular customers and we know the kind of stuff they want, so being able to have these conversations and share our joy of music and recommend records in here is great. What we have here is different from everywhere else in Edinburgh, and that’s what we want to champion - music that you probably can’t find anywhere else in Scotland.”

Umbrella Vinyl’s birthday celebrations kick off at 12pm on Sunday, August 11. For more information you can visit the company website or follow them on social media.