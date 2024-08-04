Edinburgh history: Story of trailblazing Leith campaigner told in new video

A trailblazing female socialist who fought to end slum housing and reduce infant mortality in Leith is the subject of a new short film.

The life of pioneering campaigner Clarice McNab Shaw is documented in a video released by Labour MSP Richard Leonard in a bid to shed light on “hidden history”.

It is the latest in a series of short films the MSP has made about key figures from the Scottish Labour and trade union movement, including Keir Hardie, Jennie Lee, Jimmy Maxton and John Maclean.

In 1916, Clarice Shaw was the only woman Labour councillor in Scotland | supplied

Born in Leith in 1883, Clarice McNab Shaw grew up in a multi-generational household and left school at 14. She worked as a typist for nine years before becoming a Labour councillor on Leith School Board and later on its Town Council.

In 1916, as the only woman Labour councillor in Scotland, she expressed the view that if there were more women councillors then issues like child welfare would receive more attention.

Tracing her time in Leith, the film explains: “A school board member…she established herself as a fierce campaigner for free school books, for an end to child labour, for equal pay for women teachers and for the raising and equalisation of the school leaving age. As a councillor in Leith she fought to end slum housing, to tackle infant mortality and to transform public health, especially the health of women and children.”

Clarice moved to Ayrshire 1918 after marrying Scottish Labour party organiser Ben Shaw and became Kilmarnock’s first female MP in the 1945 General Election. – standing on a platform of “jobs for all, industry in the service of the nation, public ownership, a welfare state from the cradle to the grave, and a new National Health Service.”

Tragically, she became ill soon after and died in Troon in October 1946, aged 63. She was never able to take up her seat and never able to make her maiden speech.

Richard Leonard MSP at the Kay Park Reformers' Monument in Kilmarnock, where the video was filmed | supplied

Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell MP said: “Being reminded of heroines of the Labour and trade union movement like Clarice inspires the present generation, especially of young women, to appreciate that they can change the world around them through their participation in current campaigns.

“Richard Leonard provides us with an invaluable service in recalling working class struggles in this way.”

Cathy Jamieson, who represented Kilmarnock and Loudoun from 2010 to 2015, added: “Clarice Shaw was a pioneer in championing provision of early years education and support for women. Sadly her parliamentary career was ended through illness but she was a huge inspiration to me in my political career and I am sure will continue to inspire others in future.”

Mr Leonard said: “It is very important that we don’t just remember our past but that we learn from it too. Dedicated socialists and peace campaigners like Clarice McNab Shaw have a lot to teach us. I am committed to keeping their memories alive so that their values live on.”

The three-minute video telling Clarice’s story is available to view on Richard Leonard’s social media channels.