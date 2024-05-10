Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cala Homes expect properties at their Rosebery Wynd development to be in ‘high demand’

A leading housebuilder has unveiled its latest development in the picturesque town of South Queensferry - offering a range of house types accommodating up to four bedrooms.

Cala Homes’ Rosebery Wynd site is part of a vibrant new development that offers one, two and three-bedroom apartments as well as three and four-bedroom townhouses. Prices start from £195,000 for a one-bedroom apartment, £290,000 for a two-bedroom semi-detached home and £389,000 for a three-bedroom townhouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cala Homes say properties at the Rosebery Wynd development in South Queensferry are designed to be energy efficient and offer low maintenance living

Kim Newbigging, regional sales manager at Cala Homes (East), said: “Our South Queensferry communities have always proved to be popular with families and downsizers alike thanks to the wide range of properties we have on offer, and Rosebery Wynd is no different.

“The location provides the perfect blend of everything you need for a balanced mix of urban city living and coastal life, with plenty of walking and cycling routes along the picturesque Firth of Forth coastline and fantastic commuter links to Edinburgh city centre.

“It’s the perfect place for first-time buyers looking to step away from the Edinburgh rental market, couples who are hoping to grow their families and those who are eager to downsize while staying within easy each of the city.

Ms Newbigging added: “We expect demand to be high, so I would urge anyone who is interested in making a move to South Queensferry to get in touch with our sales consultants and discover what Cala can offer them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development is surrounded by plenty of green space within close proximity to a number of walking and cycling routes, as well as local schools and amenities. South Queensferry High Street is also less than a 10-minute walk away, where there is a range of independent retailers, restaurants, bars and cafes.

Cala Homes say the Rosebery Wynd development benefits from high specification and premium elements including designer kitchens with integrated appliances and sleek family bathrooms and en-suites with high quality sanitaryware.