An Edinburgh hospice-owned building will deliver health and wellbeing services to the community, after refurbishment plans were approved by the council.

St Columba's Hospice Care’s plans for the refurbishment of 17 Boswall Road in the Trinity area, seeking a partial change of use for half of the building, were approved by the planning department on July 21.

This will deliver health and well-being services to the wider community for commercial profit, including massage, beauty, holistic therapies and counselling services.

This new revenue stream from ‘Manor House Therapies’ will see profits reinvested directly into hospice palliative care services, “enabling continued innovation and delivery of free palliative care onsite, across the community, in people's homes”.

The application proposed minor alterations to the building to accommodate a change of use within part of the property.

At present the lawful use of 17 Boswall Road is as a training centre associated with the wider operations of St Columba’s Hospice, which occupies the site and several neighbouring buildings. The building is also used for the provision of complimentary therapies to residents of the hospice.

The proposal submitted to the council was for the part change of use of the building in order that these therapies can also be offered to visiting members of the public.

The property at 17 Boswall Road in the Trinity area of Edinburgh, which will now be transformed to provide health and wellbeing services to the wider community for commercial profit. | Google Maps

In the sustainably statement submitted in the plans, the applicant said: “This building has been underused and used primarily for a staff workspace and education delivery since 2012.

“This use of an existing building negates the need to build a new structure to house the Manor House Therapies offer, saving significant environmental impact that construction of a new building would create and the impact on the local environment.

“This offering will also promote access to well-being treatments and general counselling to the local community and wider Edinburgh community.

“We will also be working with several bodies such as Edinburgh College and the Holistic Therapy School to offer training opportunities to support those to gain experience within the therapies industry, aimed at providing access to opportunities for young people and those retraining in the space to develop skills to progress their careers.”

The B-listed application property in the Trinity Conservation Area is an Austere classical two-storey five-bay villa with lower two-storey single-bay pavilion to the east, with later alterations and extensions, including redevelopment in 1965.

With the plans now approved, the current office and meeting space will be refurbished internally, with no structural works required.

Approving the plans, the council’s chief planning officer David Givan said: “The proposals have special regard to the desirability of preserving the building and its setting and will not adversely impact on its special architectural and historic interest. The proposals will preserve the character and appearance of the conservation area.

“Although located within a predominantly residential area, the property has been in commercial use for a number of years with associated staff and visitor movements. The proposed change of use to extend this to a Class 1A use would be consistent with the existing character of the property and would compliment the existing use.

“The site is not located within a local centre, but this application is of a small scale and would not affect the vitality of the nearest local centre on Boswall Parkway.

“The works would comply with the development plan. There are no material considerations that outweigh this conclusion.”

No public comments for or against this application were received by the council, with the applicant now having three years to carry out the required works at 17 Boswall Road.