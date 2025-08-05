An Edinburgh hotel development has asked for leeway after failing to agree financial contributions for the trams and other city infrastructure for over a year.

In May last year, council officers granted planning permission for a new 10 room boutique hotel on Princes Street, subject to financial contributions to public infrastructure being made.

But officers have said in a report, set to be considered by city councillors on Wednesday, that the hotel developers are now asking for even more time to sort the contributions.

Six months after the decision, the developers asked for a three month extension – and after this, they asked for another three months.

According to the report, solicitors for the landowners explained to officers that the property owners and the tenant had not been able to agree on who should pay the £49,996 sum.

The site of the hotel on 95-96 Princes Street | Google Maps

Of the total, £21,691 is meant for tram infrastructure in the city, while a further £28,305 is intended for public realm improvements.

But the solicitors are now asking for an extension, saying that an agreement has been agreed in principle between the two parties on who should pay for the contributions.

Officers are recommending that the Development Management Sub-Committee should approve an extension until September 1 to allow this agreement to be finalised.

The hotel, at 95-96 Princes Street, will have ten rooms across two floors, with daytime access to the property being through the Black Sheep coffee shop below.

Out of hours, visitors will be able to get in through a back entrance facing out onto Rose Street Lane.

Permission for the hotel was originally granted by officers, but the second three month extension was considered by city councillors earlier this year.

The exterior of the building is not set to be affected by the redevelopment, but the developers have requested permission to place advertising for the hotel on exterior walls.

Developer contributions are required for many building projects in Edinburgh, and are meant to have new developments subsidise some of their impact on the community.

The request will be considered by the Development Management Sub-Committee on Wednesday, August 6, which you can view here.