Edinburgh hotel in historic building dating back to 1822 goes on the market for £3.9m

A stylish Edinburgh hotel housed in a historic building built over 200 years ago has gone up for sale.

The No.11 Boutique Hotel and Brassiere, on Brunswick Street, has been brought to market with a guide price of £3.95m.

Located close to St James Quarter in the city centre, the historic venue was expanded during the pandemic by adding the adjoining townhouse, and now comprises 19 letting bedrooms of an excellent standard.

The building dates back to 1822 and was commissioned by the renowned Scottish architect William Playfair, retaining many fine original features from the Georgian era. Alongside the letting accommodation, the brasserie restaurant has established an excellent reputation.

The property is on the market due to the retirement of the current owners, who have operated the hotel since 2012.

Gary Witham from Christie & Co, who is managing the sale, said: “This type of central high-end boutique hotel is perfectly suited to the luxury leisure tourist segment that Edinburgh attracts and offers a highly profitable business.”

No. 11 Boutique Hotel & Brasserie is on the market with price on application. To find out more, visit: https://www.christie.com/5245049/