Edinburgh police have released images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a robbery in Leith.

Officers believe the man in the images can assist them in their ongoing enquiries and are appealing for the man himself, anyone who may recognise him, or anyone with information about this incident to get in touch.

The robbery occurred on Tuesday, June 4 at around 1:45pm on Brunswick Street in the Leith area of Edinburgh.

Police Scotland

The man is described as a white, aged between 17-18-years-old, has short ginger/brown hair and is approximately 5ft 9 tall. He has a slim build, pale skin, and speaks with a local Edinburgh accent. The man was wearing a black Nike hoody and Nike jogging bottoms at the time of the incident.