Edinburgh police release CCTV images of teen following Brunswick Street robbery
Officers believe the man in the images can assist them in their ongoing enquiries and are appealing for the man himself, anyone who may recognise him, or anyone with information about this incident to get in touch.
The robbery occurred on Tuesday, June 4 at around 1:45pm on Brunswick Street in the Leith area of Edinburgh.
The man is described as a white, aged between 17-18-years-old, has short ginger/brown hair and is approximately 5ft 9 tall. He has a slim build, pale skin, and speaks with a local Edinburgh accent. The man was wearing a black Nike hoody and Nike jogging bottoms at the time of the incident.
Anyone who recognises the man pictured or has any information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1808 of 4 June, 2024. Alternatively, you call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where you can give information anonymously.