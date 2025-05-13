Edinburgh hotel in historic A-listed building dating back to 1890 goes up for sale

Published 13th May 2025
A hotel in Edinburgh’s vibrant West End that is housed in a historic building dating back to 1890 has gone up for sale.

The characterful Georgian property, which is A-listed, contains nine letting bedrooms as well as a large dining room, kitchen, and private garden. There is also a short term let license in place, and the hotel offers the potential to expand and increase the accommodation offering.

Grosvenor Gardens Hotel, on Grosvenor Gardens, has been privately owned for 20 years and operates on a bed and breakfast basis, with a strong reputation for providing high quality accommodation in a quiet yet central location. The hotel is situated close to the Haymarket transport hub and business district, and just a short distance from the city centre and Murrayfield Stadium.

Gary Witham, Director at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, said: “The hotel has been superbly run but after 20 years of ownership there is an opportunity to further develop the business. Only a short walk from Princes Street, George Street and the main Haymarket transport hub it will sit well within any Edinburgh hotel portfolio.”

Grosvenor Gardens Hotel is on the market freehold – price on application. For more details, visit www.christie.com

