3 . Point A hotel, St Andrew Square

The building at the corner of St Andrew Square and Rose Street, opposite Jenners, is set to be converted into Point A Hotel. The six-storey building, which has a Sainsbury's store at ground level, was designed by architect Sir Basil Spence as the new head office of the Scottish Widows Fund and Life Assurance Society in 1962. The developers say they plan to carry out a full internal reconfiguration, devoting the whole building to hotel use. They will refurbish the original entrance, with public areas of the hotel on the ground floor and an "active frontage" facing St Andrew Square. Photo: Ian Swanson