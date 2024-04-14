Edinburgh’s hotel sector seems to be growing all the time. Several new hotels have arrived on the scene in recent months, including Hearts’ first-of-its-kind Tynecastle Park Hotel inside the club’s stadium.
Edinburgh’s Waldorf Astoria - better known as The Caley Hotel - changed hands for £85 million. Industry experts expect the Capital to remain the highest performing hotel market outside of London in 2024.
And there are more hotels being built, including several in hospitality hotspots like Princes Street, St Andrew Square and Haymarket. In some cases construction is yet to begin, but others are nearly ready to open their doors.
Here are 15 hotel projects in the pipeline.
1. Ruby Hotel, Princes Street
It's said to be the biggest investment in Princes Street since the arrival of the Johnny Walker experience at the West End. The £100 million development at Nos 104-108 - formerly the site of the Next, Zara and Russell & Bromley stores - is set to deliver a 347-bedroom Ruby Hotel.
There will be a rooftop bar with views across Princes Street Gardens, the Ross Theatre and to Edinburgh Castle.
Munich-based Ruby Group say their hotels offer “lean luxury” to “cost- and style conscious” customers. Photo: Supplied
2. Shandwick Place / Queensferry Street
A new 129-bedroom hotel is set to be created out of a number of existing buildings grouped around the corner of Shandwick Place and Queensferry Street, opposite the Johnnie Walker Experience.
Urban regeneration specialists Chris Stewart Group and joint venture partner Souter Investments assembled the separate properties over the course of four years.
The new hotel will have its main entrance on Queensferry Street, there will be a gym in the basement and a landscaped courtyard at first-floor level. Photo: Supplied
3. Point A hotel, St Andrew Square
The building at the corner of St Andrew Square and Rose Street, opposite Jenners, is set to be converted into Point A Hotel. The six-storey building, which has a Sainsbury's store at ground level, was designed by architect Sir Basil Spence as the new head office of the Scottish Widows Fund and Life Assurance Society in 1962.
The developers say they plan to carry out a full internal reconfiguration, devoting the whole building to hotel use. They will refurbish the original entrance, with public areas of the hotel on the ground floor and an "active frontage" facing St Andrew Square. Photo: Ian Swanson
4. Sandman Signature Hotel, Edinburgh Airport
A long-stay car park near Edinburgh Airport could soon be replaced by a six-storey hotel with 238 beds, a bar/restaurant, swimming pool, gym and conference facilities.
Planning permission already exists for a hotel on the site, but the Sandman Signature group has come forward with fresh plans. Photo: ICA Studio
