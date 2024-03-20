Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new 167-bedroom hotel has been given the go-ahead in Edinburgh's St Andrew Square.

Irish hotel group Dalata has been granted permission to turn an empty office building on the north east corner of the square into a four-star hotel with a bar, restaurant, lounge and meeting rooms. The plans include replacing the existing five-storey modern extension with a new seven/eight storey extension and adding a new rooftop extension.

The new hotel is expected to be completed by mid-2026

The Category A-listed building, 28 St Andrew Square, is three storeys of red sandstone with basement and attic, originally built as the offices of the Scottish Equitable Life Assurance Company in 1897-8. It was extensively altered internally in the 1980s and again in the 2000s.

The hotel's restaurant and bar area will be at lower ground level. Internal features of historic and architectural interest will be retained. There will be no car parking included in the development, but cycle parking will be provided.

A planning statement submitted with the application said: "The building lends itself well to the proposed use and would ensure a high-quality experience for visitors whilst supporting wider economic and tourism interests. The proposed alterations respect the original features of the building and will result in minimal intervention."