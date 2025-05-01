Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh council has been left in an “impossible” position over housing, an MSP has claimed as he called on the Scottish Government to drive up the supply of new homes.

The city council decided last week to suspend council house allocations to hep tackle the housing crisis. Scottish Labour housing spokesman Mark Griffin raised the issue at First Minister’s Questions in the Scottish Parliament.

He said: “The reality of the housing emergency in Scotland is that local authorities such as Edinburgh have been left in an impossible position. They are routinely breaching their legal obligations and are now having to take emergency measures, and all of that is having huge impacts on families in desperate need of an appropriate home.”

Labour wants the Scottish Government to commit to building 110,000 new homes.

Mr Griffin claimed the Scottish Government had been reviewing the affordable housing supply programme target for more than a year, instead of focusing on building those houses.

And he asked John Swinney: “Will the government commit to building those 110,000 homes in the final programme for government, as it did in the first? Does he recognise that a lack of supply across all tenures is driving the housing emergency? Will he look at the action being taken by a United Kingdom Labour Government, and which is now being proposed in Canada, Australia and other parts of the world, to really drive up housing supply?”

Mr Swinney said the Scottish Government was investing £768 million in affordable housing this year, most of it for social rent.

And he said its move to make more resources available to local authorities to tackle void accommodation was having an impact on the availability of accommodation in Edinburgh. “We have pivoted in our policy to ensure that more accommodation can be available.”

And he added: “Over the lifetime of this Government, we will have built more houses per head of population than in any other part of the United Kingdom, by a country mile.”

Edinburgh Northern and Leith SNP MSP Ben Macpherson said it was “deeply concerning” that the city council had decided to suspend council housing allocations, especially when there were so many people already waiting to be housed.

He said: “Labour has been in power in Edinburgh for around 35 of the 40 years of my life, and it is clearly a statement of fact that, over decades, its Labour-run administrations have not invested enough in the city’s social housing stock.”

Mr Swinney said since declaring the housing emergency last May, the government had prioritised work with five local authorities, including Edinburgh.

And he referred to a visit with Mr Macpherson to the former Granton gasworks site some weeks ago. “The Government has invested £16 million to enable development of that site, which will lead, if my memory serves me right, to the creation of more than 800 affordable homes in the city.

“That is the type of targeted action that the Scottish Government is taking to address the housing emergency, and it will be the underpinning of our housing programme in the years to come.”