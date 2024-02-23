Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 12,000 adults with disabilities are 'languishing' on waiting lists for social housing in Edinburgh.

The shocking new figures obtained by a freedom of information request reveal that the number of disabled people waiting on a housing association or council home in the Capital has jumped from 7000 the previous year to 12,794. as of the end of 2023

This includes anyone with a physical disability or a mental health condition that significantly affects their day-to-day life.

Housing charities have warned a lack of social housing is leaving tens of thousands of people trapped on waiting lists and unable to move on with their lives.

In East Lothian 137 adults are trapped on a housing waiting list, while the numbers for Midlothian and West Lothian are not known as the figures were not provided.

Scottish Conservative shadow cabinet secretary for social justice, housing and equalities Miles Briggs MSP said: “These figures are an absolute disgrace and wholly unacceptable.

“It should be a source of shame for the SNP-Green Government that at least close to 40,000 disabled Scots are languishing on social housing waiting lists.

“Vulnerable disabled people have been abandoned by the SNP, including more than 1500 who are under 18.

“These appalling figures are the product of SNP cuts to the housing budget and their brutal underfunding of Scotland’s councils.

“Scotland is in the grip of a housing emergency because the SNP have failed to meet their own housebuilding targets and starved local councils of essential funding to tackle the growing problem of homelessness.

“We need urgent action from the SNP Government before this crisis deepens – starting with them declaring a national housing emergency.”

The Evening News has reported how Edinburgh man Cal Grevers crowdfunded £52,000 to fund a deposit and adaptations to a home, after a powerful campaign about the challenges he faced getting a home in the Capital.

The 29-year-old wanted to move out of his parents’ home but was told he faced a three year waiting list for a suitable council house.

Speaking about the difficulties he faced getting a home he said: "Not having the right house to meet your needs affects every area of your life, from your work to your mental health. In Edinburgh, people are frozen out of the private market due to the high costs and lack of accessible properties. They end up having to move away from the area they grew up in so lose their support network of family and friends.

“I came up against barriers at every turn to get a council home and then again under the first time buyers scheme until I decided I couldn’t wait any longer and found an alternative way.

At least 40,000 disabled Scots are stuck on social housing waiting lists, based on the 27 authorities who responded to the request. Of that 1,569 are disabled children under the age of 18.