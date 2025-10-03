A large new student housing development has been completed close to the centre of Edinburgh.

Burnet Point in Abbeyhill provides 298 student bedrooms in a mix of cluster and studio flats. But the project also includes 66 one-, two- and three-bedrooms flats, including 17 affordable units.

The development by Unite Students, the UK’s largest provider of student accommodation, is their first to combine purpose-built student accommodation, build-to-rent and affordable housing.

An aerial view of the newly completed Burnet Point development, on Abbey Lane in Abbeyhill

Unite said the £59 million development in Abbey Lane, constructed by Graham, had been designed with sustainability at its core, incorporating low-carbon concrete and timber composite materials.

Joe Lister, CEO at Unite Students, said: “We're thrilled to have opened the doors to Burnet Point in time for the start of the new academic year.

“It’s our first mixed-use scheme combing student accommodation, build-to-rent and affordable housing, so it’s a property that will serve both the student and private rental markets.

“The addition of 298 high quality, affordable student bedrooms in Edinburgh will help to improve supply, while also freeing up much-needed privately rented homes for families and young professionals.”