New offices featuring coworking, private desks and breakout areas have opened at the Edinburgh International Climbing Arena.

Founded by the Lost Shore Surf Resort boss, the new offices cater for a growing trend of lifestyle-led working, where professionals can combine productivity with wellbeing.

Designed for up to 90 professionals, The Lighthouse features premium flexible workspaces alongside unrivalled doorstep access to some of the Lost Shore (Europe’s largest inland surf resort), Edinburgh International Climbing Arena (Europe’s largest indoor climbing arena) and cycling and running routes along the scenic Union Canal.

Coworking day rates at the Lighthouse are £25 (£20 for Ratho or Newbridge locals), annual coworking membership is £125 (£100 for locals), and fixed/dedicated desks are £250 per month with extended access hours of up to 9pm. | Submitted

Andy Hadden, founder of Tartan Commercial and Lost Shore, said: “When I set up Lost Shore Surf Resort I wanted to create more than just a place to surf, it was about building a destination where lifestyle, sport and community could thrive together. The Lighthouse at the EICA is the next stage of that vision.

“It’s a workspace that offers the best of both worlds: a fully equipped, professional environment where people can focus and collaborate, alongside instant access to activities that energise and inspire. You can surf in the morning, work through the day, then go climbing or cycling before heading home, all without leaving the area.”

Nick Watson, managing director and co-owner of Tartan Commercial, added: “The world of work has changed. People don’t just want a desk, they want a lifestyle. At The Lighthouse at the EICA, you can finish a meeting and be surfing, climbing or cycling within minutes.

“It’s a world-class workspace, surrounded by world-class sport, and a ready-made community of people who value productivity and wellbeing in equal measure - all on the doorstep of two of Europe’s largest sporting destinations. There is nothing like it in the UK.”

The Lighthouse at the EICA offers options for occasional users through to dedicated desks, with further discounts for local residents and free parking. New members will have discounted access to The Lighthouse in North Berwick and the soon-to-be-developed Lighthouse in Leith, which is currently in planning.