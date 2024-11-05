A state-of-the-art surf resort featuring a waterfront bar and luxury accommodation in the outskirts of Edinburgh is set to open this month.

Lost Shore Surf Resort, in Ratho, is Scotland’s first inland surf destination with the £60m attraction boasting Europe’s largest and most advanced wave pool. The highly anticipated development will open to the public on November 11.

Set across 60-acres, the adventure destination also offers a range of accommodation, café, restaurant, waterfront bar, surf school and surf shop, The Surfskate Academy, Spear Sauna, and wellness treatments.

Andy Hadden, founder of Lost Shore Surf Resort, said: “This is a dream come true. Lost Shore Surf Resort is a hub of world-class adventure, hospitality, and wellness.

“After ten years of planning, it’s thrilling to open our doors and welcome visitors to experience this incredible resort. We believe Lost Shore will make surfing accessible to everyone, whilst also showcasing Scotland as a top destination for adventure tourism.”

Mr Hadden added: “I can’t wait to see more people realise the mental and physical benefits of surfing. Who knows—this could be the training ground for Scotland’s next Olympic surfing champion.”

The resort is the largest investment in Scottish sporting infrastructure since the 2014 Commonwealth Game and owners expect the attraction to welcome over 160,000 visitors annually, create more than 130 jobs, and contribute £11 million to the local economy each year.

Stephen Leckie, Chair of VisitScotland, said: “Lost Shore is an exciting development which could be truly transformational for the region and Scotland. Our stunning coastline has been bringing surfers to Scotland for many years and this new resort will only enhance its reputation as a world-class surfing and visitor destination.

“We know outdoor activities are a huge draw for visitors while water wellness, where visitors can recharge with water-based activities, continues to be an ongoing trend. Lost Shore will be able to capitalise on those trends with surfing aficionados, those tempted to try out the sport, and those who want to take in this unique visitor experience.”

State-of -the art features

The state-of-the-art wave pool, powered by Wavegarden technology, is three times the size of Wembley Stadium’s pitch and can generate up to 1,000 customisable waves per hour - allowing surfers of all abilities to have the chance to ride world-class waves designed to their skill level.

Surfers can also fine-tune their skills while receiving expert tuition and the resort also offers surf skating lessons - an exciting variation of skateboarding that simulates ocean surfing on dry land. The Surfskate Academy helps surfers enhance their technique, making it a great way to prepare for the waves or get introduced to the sport.

Other attractions

Food and drink

The Lost Shore Surf Resort Canteen features a rotating selection of top Scottish eateries in its waterfront bar, café, and restaurant. Visitors can enjoy diverse, seasonally driven dishes from beloved culinary favourites such as Glasgow’s Five March, Rafa’s Diner, and the iconic Edinburgh pizzeria Civerinos.

Accommodation

For those looking to extend their stay, the resort offers luxurious accommodation with stunning views of the surf pool. Hilltop Lodges, with three or four bedrooms accommodating 6-8 guests, outdoor showers, and wetsuit storage, cater perfectly to families and groups and offer stunning views of the resort. The Waterfront Lodges provide a scenic stay just steps from the surf, accommodating up to four people.

For accessible accommodation, the bespoke Kurvs feature sliding doors, wide corridors, and wheelchair-friendly amenities, ensuring a comfortable stay for up to four guests. Waterfront Pods, designed for singles or couples, offer floating super-king beds, underfloor heating, and ensuite bathrooms.

Wellness treatments

For the complete resort experience, the Ratho attractoipn offers indulgent wellness treatments by Michelle Denham, including facials and massages, delivered by a team of highly skilled therapists. The Spear Sauna, located by the water’s edge, provides a refreshing experience with waterfall buckets for an invigorating cool-down after a relaxing sauna session.

Events

There is a dedicated private event studio with space for up to 120 guests for corporate events, brand launches, meetings and private parties.

Throughout December, Lost Shore Surf Resort will be home to Christmas events such as The Lost Feast, a beautiful immersive indoor winter woodland for an incredible long table lunch or dinner provided by the critically acclaimed Five March. There will also be the Lost Cinema, where you can step through the Narnia wardrobe and enjoy festive film classics in a beautiful indoor winter woodland cinema.