The 60-acre surfing resort in Ratho is set to make big waves in the capital when in opens in September 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh will soon be home to the world’s first inland surfing resort - featuring Europe’s largest wave pool, luxury lodges and restaurants.

Set to open in September 2024, Lost Shore Surf Resort in Ratho will be Scotland’s newest premier tourism and leisure destination, with the 60-acre country park boasting a state-of-the-art surfing lagoon capable of generating up to 1,000 customisable waves per hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The world-class facility will also feature premium accommodation pods, equipment hire, a wellness spa and food market, making for a one stop shop for surfing aficionados and amateurs alike to tide them over after a long day riding waves.

Lost Shore Surf Resort Edinburgh is set to open in September 2024. Partnering with Spanish firm Wavegarden, the resort will utilise cutting edge wave technology capable of producing up to 1000 customisable waves per hour from 52 software driven modules

Professional Scottish surfer and Red Bull athlete, Ben Larg, said: “As a pro surfer this is incredible. Lost Shore is going to push up the level of Scottish surfing, bring so many more people to the sport, and who knows, maybe get some Scots in the Team GB squad for the Olympics.” Ben added: “It can be really difficult to access surfing in Scotland sometimes, but this is going to deliver reliable waves all the time. If I had access to this sort of facility when I was young, I would be such a better surfer now. That’s why Lost Shore will be so good for the next generation.”

With a beachfront stretching for 250 metres, the resort’s one-of-a-kind surfing surf lake will be three times the size of Wembley Stadium’s football pitch and utilise cutting edge technology to produce wave rides of up to 22 seconds, with more than 20 different varieties of waves for all abilities.

Beginners will be able to benefit from expert tuition from surfing instructors, with wetsuit and surfboard hire included in the cost. Ahead of next year’s launch Lost Shore have now released vouchers to celebrate the first look for the public and the launch of the new website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Hadden, founder of Lost Shore Surf Resort, said: “Bringing the world’s first inland surfing resort to Scotland is such a huge addition to the world class tourism that we already have. To celebrate our new website we are offering amazing value on our vouchers, allowing you to be one of the first to enjoy the resort at a fantastic discount.

Lost Shore Surf Resort in Edinburgh: after acquiring land in Ratho in 2017 and gaining planning permission a year later, construction at the site began in July 2022

Marc Crothall MBE, chief executive of the Scottish Tourism Alliance, said: “This spectacular resort is going to be a real game changer for Scottish tourism. Not only will this attract people from all over the UK, but from right across the world.” He added: “To have an asset like this just 10 minutes from Edinburgh Airport and on the doorstep of an already world-famous tourism destination is fantastic. These new pictures show what an incredible place this will be. I cannot wait to see it open in September.”