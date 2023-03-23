Get ready to 'Take the L', folks! The best Fortnite players on the planet will in Edinburgh this summer for the first major tournament of its kind to be held in the UK.

Red Bull Contested is set to take over the iconic McEwan Hall for one action-packed day on June 10, with tickets to go on general sale on April 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fortnite build tournament will invite some of the competitive scene’s biggest global stars to Scotland – including Martin “MrSavage” Foss Andersen, Harry “Veno” Pearson, Thomas "Th0masHD" Høxbro Davidsen, Jaden "Wolfiez" Ashman and Zachariah "Pinq" Siddall to test their skills in a unique solos format that rewards aggressive play and a truly clutch mentality.

The UK’s first major live Fortnite tournament is set to be staged Edinburgh this summer.

A unique solos Fortnite format, created specifically for Red Bull Contested, will see the world's best players battle across eight intense rounds, but with an additional twist on the traditional points system.

For the final four rounds, eliminations will be worth double points, forcing players to adopt new aggressive strategies to stay in the hunt for the crown, while also incentivising the lower-ranked players to play more aggressively, promising fans an unforgettable finale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking ahead to the event, Fortnite professional Jaden “Wolfiez” Ashman said: “This event is going to be massive for Fortnite in the UK – the best players all here for a major tournament, and with a proper Red Bull twist, there hasn’t been anything like it here.”

Open online qualifiers for UK and EU amateur players are set to take place in May for the final wild card spots in the tournament, offering amateur players from across both regions a chance to challenge the world’s best in a competitive space.

Red Bull Contested will be broadcast live on Red Bull’s Twitch and YouTube channels, while some of the top players will also be streaming on their accounts.

Tickets for the event at McEwan Hall will be available to purchase from April 10 at redbull.co.uk/contested

Advertisement Hide Ad