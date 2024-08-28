Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lost Shore Surf Resort in Edinburgh has announced the arrival of three celebrated Scottish restaurants in its highly anticipated waterfront bar, cafe, and restaurant offering.

Popular Edinburgh pizza joint Civerinos along with Glasgow-based Five March and Rafa's Diner are set to be the first to take up residence in the resort’s waterfront dining experience, Canteen, designed and managed by renowned Edinburgh-based events and hospitality agency, Rogue Village.

The state-of-the-art surf resort is set to open later in the year in Ratho, with the new 60-acre attraction featuring a wave pool three times the size of Wembley football pitch, premium accommodation pods and luxury lodges, a wellness spa and live events venue for up to 200 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lost Shore Surf Resort just outside Edinburgh is set to open in Autumn 2024 | Stephen Lister

Owners said Lost Shore will showcase a seasonally rotating roster of Scottish eateries, shining an international spotlight on Scotland’s exciting food and drink industry, and provide visitors with a diverse culinary experience.

Andy Roger, chief executive of Lost Shore Surf Resort, said: “Lost Shore will become one of Scotland’s leading leisure destinations and with our food and drink offering, our priority was to achieve the perfect balance of quality, diversity, and, most importantly, taste.

“Canteen is bringing a vibrant mix of lively and unique kitchens to Lost Shore, offering surfers and visitors an unforgettable dining experience. With the anticipated influx of tourists, we are honoured to showcase the very best of Scotland’s food and drink scene to a domestic and international audience.”

Canteen is also working with Edinburgh businesses Machina Coffee, Company Bakery and Leith-based brewery, Pilot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Maniam, co-director at Rogue Village said: “We're passionate about showcasing the very best of Scotland’s food scene at Lost Shore. We are creating a dynamic dining destination that offers something for everyone. We're thrilled to partner with innovative and beloved eateries like Five March, Civerinos, and Rafa's Diner, each bringing their unique flair and exceptional quality to Canteen at Lost Shore.”

Meet the Restaurants

Five March

Five March is renowned for its effortlessly cool vibe and inventive small plates. This will be Five March’s third venture, following the success of their collaborative pop-up in Glasgow’s Southside, Five at Phillies, and the original Park Circus location

Stephen Lister

Civerinos

Popular pizza joint Civerinos will be one of the first resident restaurants at the exciting new attraction | Stephen Lister

A staple of Edinburgh’s vibrant culinary scene, Civerinos is set to open its sixth location at Canteen. Inspired by the atmosphere of classic New York Slice joints, Civerinos offers a laid-back yet dynamic dining experience, with an array of mouth-watering pizzas and Italian street food on offer. Civerinos promises an inviting and energetic dining experience perfect for surfers and families alike.

Rafa's Diner

From its humble beginnings in Glasgow’s Hidden Lane, Rafa's Diner has quickly become a beloved spot for its down-to-earth charm and fantastic food | Stephen Lister

Known for its no-fuss, flavour-packed menu, Rafa's will bring its celebrated Mexican dishes to Lost Shore, offering a taste of comfort and authenticity. The diner’s Finnieston location has garnered a loyal following, and visitors to Lost Shore can look forward to the same delicious experience with a menu designed to delight.

For more information about Lost Shore Surf Resort including surf lessons and accommodation or to learn more about the upcoming food and drink offering, you can visit the Lost Shore website.