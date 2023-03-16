Flight LS715 took off from Edinburgh Airport as normal on Wednesday morning, March 15. However, a minor fault was noticed while the flight was ongoing. The aircraft was diverted to Manchester Airport , where it made an unplanned emergency landing. Emergency services descended on the tarmac to provide assistance.

Passengers were boarded onto a standby aircraft, which took them to their destination in Gran Canaria. A Jet2 spokesperson apologised to customers, and said: “Flight LS715 from Edinburgh to Gran Canaria followed procedure and diverted to Manchester Airport yesterday morning, due to a minor fault indication. The aircraft landed safely and was met by emergency services as a precautionary measure. Customers were transferred onto a standby aircraft and are now in Gran Canaria enjoying their holidays. We apologise to everyone onboard for any inconvenience caused.”