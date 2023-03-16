Edinburgh Jet2 flight to Gran Canaria forced to make emergency landing at Manchester Airport
Emergency services meet Edinburgh flight on tarmac after emergency landing
A Jet2 flight from Edinburgh to Gran Canaria made an unplanned diversion after a fault with the plane was discovered mid-air.
Flight LS715 took off from Edinburgh Airport as normal on Wednesday morning, March 15. However, a minor fault was noticed while the flight was ongoing. The aircraft was diverted to Manchester Airport, where it made an unplanned emergency landing. Emergency services descended on the tarmac to provide assistance.
Passengers were boarded onto a standby aircraft, which took them to their destination in Gran Canaria. A Jet2 spokesperson apologised to customers, and said: “Flight LS715 from Edinburgh to Gran Canaria followed procedure and diverted to Manchester Airport yesterday morning, due to a minor fault indication. The aircraft landed safely and was met by emergency services as a precautionary measure. Customers were transferred onto a standby aircraft and are now in Gran Canaria enjoying their holidays. We apologise to everyone onboard for any inconvenience caused.”