News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
15 minutes ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
2 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
3 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
3 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
3 hours ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever

Edinburgh Jet2 flight to Gran Canaria forced to make emergency landing at Manchester Airport

Emergency services meet Edinburgh flight on tarmac after emergency landing

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 16th Mar 2023, 08:23 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 08:24 GMT

A Jet2 flight from Edinburgh to Gran Canaria made an unplanned diversion after a fault with the plane was discovered mid-air.

Flight LS715 took off from Edinburgh Airport as normal on Wednesday morning, March 15. However, a minor fault was noticed while the flight was ongoing. The aircraft was diverted to Manchester Airport, where it made an unplanned emergency landing. Emergency services descended on the tarmac to provide assistance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Passengers were boarded onto a standby aircraft, which took them to their destination in Gran Canaria. A Jet2 spokesperson apologised to customers, and said: “Flight LS715 from Edinburgh to Gran Canaria followed procedure and diverted to Manchester Airport yesterday morning, due to a minor fault indication. The aircraft landed safely and was met by emergency services as a precautionary measure. Customers were transferred onto a standby aircraft and are now in Gran Canaria enjoying their holidays. We apologise to everyone onboard for any inconvenience caused.”

A Jet2 flight from Edinburgh Airport to Gran Canaria made an emergency landing in Manchester.
A Jet2 flight from Edinburgh Airport to Gran Canaria made an emergency landing in Manchester.
A Jet2 flight from Edinburgh Airport to Gran Canaria made an emergency landing in Manchester.
Manchester AirportEdinburghEmergency servicesJet2PassengersEdinburgh Airport