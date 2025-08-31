A photographic competition run by Edinburgh Libraries attracted more than 300 entries from across the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The theme of the “Unearthed Edinburgh” competition was to celebrate gardening and the city’s parks, gardens and green spaces. People were invited to submit their photos and an accompanying description what made the picture special to them.

It was part of the ongoing Edinburgh Collected project, a website run by Edinburgh Libraries where people can upload their memories and browse through other people’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the competition winners have been announced. First prize went to Jacob for his picture of “A bee in St Ninians Restalrig Eco Garden”.

“A bee in St Ninians Restalrig Eco Garden” | supplied

Jacob wrote: “It’s a small and quiet garden that used to be a forgotten, overgrown place but with the help of dedicated volunteers has been completely transformed. Now, it’s full of life, such as bees, birds and other creatures.

“It has a strong focus on biodiversity and making a relaxing, educational space for everyone. Over 100 children from the local primary school have been invited to help plant, explore, and learn by connecting with nature. It’s helped us understand how important it is to care for the planet.

A lot of us like me don’t have gardens at home, so it’s been amazing to have this space and be able to watch the plants and life thrive especially when it is things you and the other volunteers have helped grow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In second place was A Ray of Hope by S. Haas, whose picture was entitled "A Ray of Hope". The accompanying text said: “The past ten years have been challenging for our family due to the financial impact of a botched house extension and significant health issues.

"A Ray of Hope" | supplied

“Throughout these trying times, daily dog walks on Blackford Hill and through the Braids provided much needed respite which ensured I remained able to provide support and stay emotionally and mentally afloat.

“I took this picture in 2022, and the sight of the rainbow above the magnificent observatory on Blackford Hill filled my heart with pure joy which stayed with me for a long time. I am very grateful that I live in a city which cherishes natural open spaces that are incredibly calming and healing.”

And third prize went to Richard Hanrahan for “Safari Lost”. He wrote: “This is a picture of my daughter lost on the route around Starbank Park. The park itself is a hidden gem, beautifully kept with an incredible bonus for families – toys and fairy paths all the way around.

"Safari Lost" | supplied

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It offers breathtaking views of the sea and a wonderful variety of colours and plants, such that with some clever cropping you could be in a jungle. As such, this picture takes me into her imagination a little.

“She is lost in the undergrowth, exploring in the amazon for all I know – and for me, this was an unlikely escape in a part of the city I did not know when I just needed somewhere contained that both my children could enjoy for a quick picnic.”

A selection of the photographs submitted for the competition, including the winning entries, will be on display in the foyer of Central Library in October.