News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Edinburgh lifeboat crew from South Queensferry rescue two children stranded on Cramond Island

Edinburgh rescue crew helped transport casualty to hospital before saving children from Cramond Island
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 10th Jul 2023, 15:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 15:29 BST

Two children stranded on an island near Edinburgh were rescued by a lifeboat crew.

RNLI South Queensferry were alerted to reports of two children stuck on Cramond Island, at around 6pm on Sunday, July 9. The lifeboat launched from Hawes Pier and travelled to the island in the Firth of Forth. The crew picked up the youngsters and transported them back to Cramond Village, where UK Coastguard personnel were waiting.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Earlier in the day, the same crew helped an injured person on Inchcolm Island. The Edinburgh lifeboat was paged to a medical evacuation at 2.34pm on Sunday. They helped rescue the casualty and brought them back to South Queensferry. The individual was then taken to hospital by ambulance.

RNLI South Queensferry were called out to rescue two children stranded on Cramond Island near Edinburgh.RNLI South Queensferry were called out to rescue two children stranded on Cramond Island near Edinburgh.
RNLI South Queensferry were called out to rescue two children stranded on Cramond Island near Edinburgh.
Most Popular

Last March, nearly 30 people were rescued by lifeboat crews over one weekend, after becoming stranded on Cramond Island.

Related topics:EdinburghRNLIUK Coastguard