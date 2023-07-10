Two children stranded on an island near Edinburgh were rescued by a lifeboat crew.

RNLI South Queensferry were alerted to reports of two children stuck on Cramond Island, at around 6pm on Sunday, July 9. The lifeboat launched from Hawes Pier and travelled to the island in the Firth of Forth. The crew picked up the youngsters and transported them back to Cramond Village, where UK Coastguard personnel were waiting.

Earlier in the day, the same crew helped an injured person on Inchcolm Island. The Edinburgh lifeboat was paged to a medical evacuation at 2.34pm on Sunday. They helped rescue the casualty and brought them back to South Queensferry. The individual was then taken to hospital by ambulance.

