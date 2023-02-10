Edinburgh local appeals to pet owners after spotting 'scared' dog wandering alone on Ferry Road
A lost dog was seen walking next to a busy junction in Edinburgh at night.
An Edinburgh woman who spotted the pup appealed to dog owners who have lost their pet.
The local noticed a fluffy black-and-white dog wandering alone at the junction between Ferry Road and West Granton access road, at around 12am on Friday, February 10. She said: “The dog had no collar and looked very scared and lost”. The woman tried to get closer, but the pup ran away. She is keen to find the dog’s owner, and has asked people living in the area to keep an eye out for the pup.
Last week, a six-year-old whippet named Tabby was spotted running along the Edinburgh City Bypass by drivers, after going missing from her home. She was also seen on Straiton Road and Biggar Road. A drone search was launched in an effort to trace the beloved pet, however, Tabby is yet to be found a week on.