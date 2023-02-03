An Edinburgh dog owner is desperate to find her six-year-old whippet who went missing in the Straiton and Hillend area last night. Kuok, 26, said Tabby escaped the flat when a courier dropped off a package yesterday evening (February 2) and is urging anyone who has seen her to contact the police on 101 or contact her directly.

Tabby was first seen on Straiton Road near the roundabout at 6:30pm last night and the last reported sighting was recorded at 8pm near the Esso petrol garage on Biggar Road in Hillend. Motorists saw the dog running along the bypass between traffic last night with several drivers stopping to try and catch her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kuok said Tabby will be nervous having only lived in Scotland for less than a week and is unfamiliar with her surroundings. Kuok said: “We just got her from our home country, she used to live with my family. She just landed here on Saturday, she’s not used to the environment and she gets really scared – normally at home she doesn’t run out.”

Tabby was last seen near the Esso garage on Biggar road at 8pm last night

Kuok, who has been searching for her beloved pup last night and this morning said: “I couldn’t really sleep last night because I was thinking about her. If anyone sees her please report it and I can go to that area.”

Tabby is chipped and has one distinguishing feature, a white line on her back. She said: “It’s probably best not to chase her – she’s a whippet and she can run really fast. But she gets attracted to plastic bags because we always give her snacks her from a plastic bag. She’ll recognise the sound.”

If you see Tabby you can contact the police on 101 or call Kuok directly on 07549495276

Distinguishing feature: Tabby has a white line on her back.