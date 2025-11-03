Edinburgh’s Lost Shore Surf Resort launches shuttle bus service 7 days a week

Edinburgh’s state-of-the-art surf resort will launch a new shuttle bus service this week - connecting surfers from the city centre to the 60-acre development.

Lost Shore Surf Resort, which opened last November in Ratho, is Scotland’s first inland surf destination, with the £60m development boasting Europe’s largest and most advanced wave pool. Owners have now partnered with sustainable travel company Ember to launch a new all-electric shuttle bus service which will operate six return journeys every day of the week.

Launching this Wednesday (November 5), the service will initially run three return journeys per day, seven days a week. And from November 26, this will increase to six return trips daily, linking George Street, Haymarket, and Corstorphine directly with Lost Shore Surf Resort at Ratho.

Lost Shore Surf Resort near Edinburgh will launch a new shuttle bus service in November | Lost shore Surf Resort

Each coach has 53 seats, one wheelchair space, and luggage capacity for surfboards, making it easier than ever for visitors, tourists, and staff to travel to the world-class surfing destination. Tickets cost £2.20 per single journey for adults and £1.10 for children (under 16). These can be booked in advance on the Lost Shore website.

Passengers must pre-book their chosen service in advance as on-the-day boarding will not be available.

Mark Stewart, Estates Director at Lost Shore Surf Resort, said: “We’re thrilled to launch this new Ember partnership, bringing Lost Shore even closer to Edinburgh and making it easier for everyone to experience the waves, whether they’re local residents, tourists, or staff commuting to work.”

Lost Shore is clear that this Ember-operated service is entirely separate from, and complementary to, any potential future public bus routes to Ratho. The resort continues to support the introduction of a permanent council-operated service, which would further improve accessibility for the wider community and visitors. Over 2,100 people responded to a survey with 90 per cent of respondents stating they would be interested in using a bus service if it was available.