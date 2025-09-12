Drivers in Edinburgh are being urged to avoid Lothian Road and Shandwick Place following two separate crashes involving an ambulance and a police car.

Lothian Road is closed at the junction with West Approach Road and Shandwick Place is closed westbound at the junction with Princes Street. It is understood southbound traffic on Lothian Road has now been reinstated.

Several Lothian Buses services are being diverted and the incident is also affecting Edinburgh Trams.

The incidents happened at around 5pm on Friday, September 12 and emergency services remain at the scene. The crash on Lothian Road involved an ambulance with images from the scene suggesting the emergency service vehicle collided with a set of traffic lights. The second crash at Shandwick Place involved a police car and another vehicle.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Lothian Road in Edinburgh is closed at the junction with West Approach Road and Shandwick Place is closed westbound at the junction with Princes Street due to two separate crashes.

“Around 5pm on Friday, 12 September, 2025, we received a report of a one-vehicle crash at the junction with West Approach Road on Lothian Road. A short time later, a two-vehicle crash was reported on Shandwick Place at the junction with Princes Street.

“Emergency services are in attendance and motorists are asked to avoid the area.”

Shortly after 7pm, Edinburgh Travel News reported: “Recovery is underway at the West End now. Police are holding all citybound traffic on Shandwick Place and Queensferry Street in addition to the existing closures on Princes Street and Lothian Road.”

Several Lothian Buses services have been diverted until further notices. Buses being diverted include services: 1, 10, 11, 15, 16, 24, 34, 36, 47, 47B, X27, X28, 22, 30, 124, X18, X19, 113, X7, X4, 19, 43, 37, 106, X6, 3, 30, 33, 31, 4, 25, 26, 44 and 100.