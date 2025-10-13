A report published by the House of Commons on October 10 details road traffic collisions and casualties across 650 Parliamentary constituencies in the UK, 57 of which are in Scotland. 972 accidents were reported across nine constituencies in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

The report lists ‘all collisions resulting in injury to a human that became known to the police within 30 days’. It includes accidents on public roads, including footways, but not private roads or car parks. It noted that not all incidents are reported to the police.

A serious injury is defined by ‘one which resulted in the person being admitted to hospital as an inpatient or any injury that included fractures, concussion, internal injuries, burns, severe cuts, severe shock and injuries causing death 30 or more days after the collision.’ A slight injury could include whiplash, a sprain, a bruise, or a cut, in cases not judged to be severe.

Here are the nine areas in the report that cover Edinburgh and the Lothians.

1 . Edinburgh lothian road traffic accidents 2024 There were 972 accidents reported across nine constituencies in Edinburgh and the Lothians in 2024

2 . Edinburgh West The Edinburgh West constituency covers areas including South Queensferry, Dalmeny, Saughton, Barnton, Drylaw, Dalry, Saughton and Ratho. In 2024 there was a total of 177 incidents, including 3 fatalities, 38 serious accidents and 136 minor incidents. The fatal accidents included 1 pedestrian, 1 cyclist and 1 car occupant. A further 20 incidents involving predestrians were reported (11 serious and 9 minor) and 14 incidents involving cyclists (6 serious and 8 minor). In 2004 there were 406 accidents in the constituency, 332 in 2014 and 126 accidents in 2023.

3 . Edinburgh South West Last year there was a total of 123 reported incidents, including 3 fatal accidents and 34 serious accidents. Two fatal accidents involved pedestrians and another involved a car occupant. 14 reported accidents involved cyclists (7 serious and 7 minor) and a further 22 accidents involving pedestrians were reported (9 serious and 13 minor). In 2004 there were 350 accidents in the constituency, 272 in 2014 and 107 accidents in 2023.

4 . Edinburgh North and Leith The Edinburgh North and Leith constituency covers Princes Street, New Town, Muirhouse, Pilton, Granton, Drylaw, Inverleith, Leith and Newhaven. In 2024 there was a total of 111 incidents, including 1 fatality and 28 serious accidents. 31 accidents involving pedestrians were reported (1 fatal, 15 serious and 15 minor) and 28 incidents involving cyclists (5 serious and 23 minor). In 2004 there were 386 accidents in the constituency, 330 in 2014 and 102 accidents in 2023.