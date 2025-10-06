Fines for breaching Edinburgh's Low Emission Zone almost halved in its first year of operation, the second biggest drop recorded for similar schemes across the UK.

And it's claimed the strict emissions standards required to drive inside the LEZ has encouraged people to buy more environmentally friendly vehicles.

A study looking at Scotland's LEZs and Clean Air Zones south of the border found over 11 million fines - or "penalty charge notices" (PCNs) - had been imposed for breaches across the UK.

Edinburgh’s LEZ has seen the second biggest drop in fines out of councils across the UK with similar schemes

But the number of PCNs handed out has fallen by an average of 39 per cent since their introduction.

The study, commissioned by taxi insurance specialists ChoiceQuote, analysed Freedom of Information data from Transport for London and councils across the UK to identify which areas have issued the most fines and which have experienced the largest decreases in PCNs.

London issued more than 7.8 million fines, Birmingham nearly 2.2 million and Bristol over 1 million.

In Scotland, Glasgow issued 72,100 PCNs for a total of £7,267,800; Edinburgh issued 51,015 for a total of £5,261,520; Aberdeen 33,850 for a total of £5,015,160; and Dundee 16,696 for a total of £2,282,340.

But when it came to the reduction in the number of PCNs handed out, Dundee saw the biggest fall at 52 per cent since the LEZ began and Edinburgh was next at 48 per cent, having issued 6,039 fines in June 2024, compared to just 3,157 in June 2025.

Aberdeen has seen a 35 per cent. reduction since the zone was introduced.

Glasgow recorded an annual fall of 35 per cent, Birmingham 33 per cent and Bristol 28 per cent. London was excluded due to the expansion of ULEZ in 2021 and 2023.

Phil Leese, taxi and specialist motor trading manager at insurance broker ChoiceQuote, said: “It’s positive to see that the introduction of low emission and clean air zones within UK cities is working in minimising the amount of high polluting vehicles travelling through congested areas. In some areas the number of fines issued has reduced by half.

“These zones have influenced driving habits, not only by prompting drivers to avoid certain areas but also by encouraging investment in more environmentally friendly vehicles.

“Data indicates that while a high number of people were charged in the first month of low emission and clean air zone introductions people are now aware of which roads to avoid if their vehicle is not compliant. However, if you are visiting a city for the first time is can be tricky to navigate which roads you can and can’t travel on.

“Motorists are advised to look out for signs indicating the boundaries of clean air and low emission zones within a city and do their research on whether their vehicle is compliant before making any journeys through these zones. If you are a Google or Apple Maps user, these apps will provide you with alternative routes to avoid restrictions so it’s important to always pay attention and plan your route before setting off on your journey.”

UK sales of electric vehicles (EVs) hit a record high in 2024, with 381,970 electric cars sold.

And a previous study found online enquiries to online car-changing marketplace Carwow about electric vehicles (EVs) in Aberdeen more than tripled year-on-year between 2023 and 2024 when the LEZ was introduced.