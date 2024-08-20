Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fewer drivers are flouting the restrictions of Edinburgh’s Low Emission Zone, according to the latest figures on how many fines have been issued.

But there has been an increase in the number of repeat offenders - including 23 motorists caught driving non-compliant vehicles inside the zone five times or more.

The figures for July - the second month of the LEZ’s operation - show a total of 5,622 penalty charge notices were handed out, compared to 6,030 in June when enforcement began.

A breakdown of the fines shows 4,690 were for first contraventions, 638 for second contraventions, 204 for third, 67 for fourth and 23 for five or more.

The standard fine for breaching LEZ rules is £60 for a first offence, but that is cut to £30 if the fine is paid within 30 days. But the penalty doubles every time for further offences within a 90-day period, up to a maximum of £480 for cars and light commercial vehicles and £960 for heavy duty vehicles.

Transport and environment convener Councillor Scott Arthur said: “While our goal is to see zero non-compliant vehicles enter our LEZ, I’m conscious that will take time.

“I’m pleased to see that July’s figures represent a drop of over 400 contraventions when compared with the previous month. And while the increase of repeat contraventions is disappointing, this shows why it’s more important than ever that we reiterate the collective benefits of the LEZ.

“This scheme is about making us all healthier and living in a cleaner, greener city. Our ambitious goals include achieving net zero, accommodating sustainable growth, cutting congestion, and improving air quality, amongst other commitments to create a safer and more people-friendly city.

“It’s important to remember that any revenue that we generate from the LEZ will be reinvested into the running of the zone, with any surplus funds supporting the LEZ’s wider goals.”