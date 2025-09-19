Edinburgh man allegedly threatened shop staff with hypodermic needle during incident
The 37-year-old man was charged in connection with a number of retail thefts in the city. He is also alleged to have threatened staff and members of the public with a hypodermic needle.
Police said the threats ‘caused significant distress to both staff and members of the public’.
Officers from Edinburgh’s Central Initiative Team arrested the man in connection with the incident and he is due to appear in court on Friday, September 19.
PI Duthie said: “We take incidents of violence and threats against shop workers extremely seriously. No one should be subjected to this kind of behaviour while simply carrying out their job.
“I want to thank the shop staff involved for their quick actions in reporting these incidents and reassure the public that such behaviour will not be tolerated.”