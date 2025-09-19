An Edinburgh man is due to appear in court today accused of threatening shop staff with a hypodermic needle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 37-year-old man was charged in connection with a number of retail thefts in the city. He is also alleged to have threatened staff and members of the public with a hypodermic needle.

Police said the threats ‘caused significant distress to both staff and members of the public’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers from Edinburgh’s Central Initiative Team arrested the man in connection with the incident and he is due to appear in court on Friday, September 19.

A37-year-old man is due to appear in an Edinburgh court in connection with a number of retail thefts in the city

PI Duthie said: “We take incidents of violence and threats against shop workers extremely seriously. No one should be subjected to this kind of behaviour while simply carrying out their job.

“I want to thank the shop staff involved for their quick actions in reporting these incidents and reassure the public that such behaviour will not be tolerated.”