Man convicted of murdering wife in 'senseless' New Year's Day attack in North Berwick
Mompati Dodo Isaacs was found guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh on Wednesday, September 17. The court heard how Isaacs repeatedly stabbed his wife Keotshepile Naso Issacs, who was a mother of three.
Known to family and friends as ‘Naso’ she was pronounced dead at the scene after police responded to reports of a disturbance at their home in Craigleith Avenue, North Berwick on Monday, January 1, 2024.
Detective Chief Inspector Debbie Duncan said: “This was a senseless crime which took the life of a much-loved woman who was the mother of three children. This attack left her family devasted and shocked the community.
“We hope that this conviction brings them some measure of comfort. Police Scotland remains committed to bringing those who commit such violent acts to justice.”