Police are appealing for witnesses after man was struck by a private hire taxi in Edinburgh city centre.

The incident occurred on Thursday (November 17) around 2.25am.

Officers say a 21-year-old man was injured after being hit by a black Peugeot car whilst crossing Hanover Street near to Princes Street.

He was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where he remains for treatment.

Medical staff describe his condition as stable.

Sergeant Ross Drummond, Road Policing Unit, Edinburgh, said: “There were four male passengers in the taxi at the time of the crash.

“Unfortunately, they’d left prior to the arrival of police so we are keen to speak to them and the occupants of a white van travelling behind the taxi as they could have information that may assist our inquiry.“Any information can be passed to officers via 101. Please quote reference number 0248 of Thursday, 17 November 2022.”