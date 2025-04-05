Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 26-year-old man who was reported missing in Edinburgh this morning has been traced safe and well.

There were growing concerns for Sean Scott after he was last seen at around 5am on Saturday, April 5 in the Niddrie area.

Shortly after 11am on Saturday, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Sean Scott, reported missing in Edinburgh has been traced. Thank you to all who shared our appeal.”