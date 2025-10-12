Edinburgh Memory Walk will help raise funds for dementia care and research

An Edinburgh woman who lost her mum to Alzheimer’s last year is encouraging people across the Lothians to sign up for this month’s Memory Walk.

Karen Witherspoon, a university administration manager, will be joined by husband John, daughters Lauren and Amy and son-in-law Patrick when she takes on the challenge, in honour of her mum Margaret Walker, who was 82 when she died.

This year’s Alzheimer Scotland’s Memory Walk takes place at Lauriston Castle Gardens on October 26 and will raise vital funds to support dementia care, research and improvements in brain health.

Karen Witherspoon, right, with her mum Margaret and daughter Amy | supplied

The Edinburgh event is the last of four memory walks taking place across Scotland throughout 2025, following events in Dundee, Aberdeen and Glasgow.

Karen, 61, from Cleikiminfield, said: “My mum Margaret was such a loving person who was devoted to her family. She was the best mum.

“We started noticing signs that things weren’t quite right and then in 2021 she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. It seemed to progress fast, but we did our best to make the most of the time we had with her.

“Alzheimer Scotland have been a great source of advice and support for us, and before mum passed she joined us on our first memory walk to raise money for them – walking around Arthur’s Seat.

“It felt good to be able to give back and this year we’ll be taking part again. It’s a shame mum isn’t here to join in, but we’ll be doing it in her memory. I hope she’s looking down and is proud of us.”

Lauren Heap, centre manager for the charity’s Edinburgh and West Lothian’s Brain Health and Dementia Resource Centre, said: “Alzheimer Scotland is proud to support people living with dementia and their families and carers, from our centres here in Edinburgh.¶“We are delighted to host this Memory Walk in Edinburgh. It is such a special event and it will be wonderful to walk alongside our supporters again in the local community.”

Tickets cost £10 for adults and children can be registered for free. There is a quick and easy process to set up a sponsorship page to share with family, friends and colleagues. Find out more and sign up at www.memorywalk.alzscot.org