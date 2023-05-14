News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh missing: 12-year-old Jamie McEwan from Howden Hall found as police call off search

Police said the 12-year-old had been missing "for some time”

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 14th May 2023, 18:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th May 2023, 18:56 BST

A 12-year-old boy from Edinburgh who was reported missing has been found.

Police appealed to the public for help to find missing Jamie McEwan but officers today said the schoolboy had been traced. A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Thank you for sharing our appeal regarding a 12-year-old boy missing from Howden Hall, Edinburgh. Jamie has now been traced.”

Jamie McEwan has been foundJamie McEwan has been found
