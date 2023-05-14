Edinburgh missing: 12-year-old Jamie McEwan from Howden Hall found as police call off search
Police said the 12-year-old had been missing "for some time”
By Rhoda Morrison
Published 14th May 2023, 18:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th May 2023, 18:56 BST
Police appealed to the public for help to find missing Jamie McEwan but officers today said the schoolboy had been traced. A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Thank you for sharing our appeal regarding a 12-year-old boy missing from Howden Hall, Edinburgh. Jamie has now been traced.”