Detectives investigating the disappearance of a woman who was last seen in Edinburgh have issued a new image of her.

Angela Hamilton, 49, was last seen at around 4pm on either April 18 or 19 in Lauriston Gardens, Edinburgh. She had travelled to the city from her home in Kilmarnock but did not return home at the expected time.

Police said it is “very unlike” Angela to not be in touch with her family, who reported her missing on Friday, April 21, and are asking the public for help to trace her. Officers have today released a CCTV image of Angela which was taken on April 15 in Ferry Road, Drylaw.

Police are searching for Angela Hamilton, from Kilmarnock, who went missing during a trip to Edinburgh

Angela is described as white, 5ft 6in and of slim build. She has long, brown, wavy hair and usually wears blue jeans and a cream-coloured puffer jacket.