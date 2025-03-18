Edinburgh missing: Appeal to help trace 33-year-old Jordan Allan
Police say concerns are growing for the welfare of Jordan Allan, who was last seen around 8.30am on Monday, 17 March, in the Relugas Road area of the city.
She is described as white, around 5ft 5ins tall, of medium build with long, blonde hair and tattoos on both wrists. When last seen she was wearing grey joggers and a black jacket.
Ms Allan is said to have connections in the West Lothian and Fife areas and police believe she may have travelled to Kirkcaldy by train.
Inspector Kenny Robertson said: “It is unusual for Jordan not to be in contact with her family and we need to make sure she is safe and well. We are asking anyone who has seen Jordan or knows where she might be to get in touch.”
Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3208 of Monday, 17 March, 2025.
