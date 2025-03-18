The public are being asked for help in tracing a 33-year-old woman reported missing in Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say concerns are growing for the welfare of Jordan Allan, who was last seen around 8.30am on Monday, 17 March, in the Relugas Road area of the city.

She is described as white, around 5ft 5ins tall, of medium build with long, blonde hair and tattoos on both wrists. When last seen she was wearing grey joggers and a black jacket.

Jordan Allan, 33, was last seen on Monday morning in the Relugas Road area of Edinburgh | supplied

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Allan is said to have connections in the West Lothian and Fife areas and police believe she may have travelled to Kirkcaldy by train.

Inspector Kenny Robertson said: “It is unusual for Jordan not to be in contact with her family and we need to make sure she is safe and well. We are asking anyone who has seen Jordan or knows where she might be to get in touch.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3208 of Monday, 17 March, 2025.