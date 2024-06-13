Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are trying to trace a missing Borders man who was last seen on Tuesday afternoon and is thought to have travelled to the Capital.

David Weir, 50, was reported missing from Newcastleton in the Scottish Borders. He was last seen in Mart Street in Hawick at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, June 11. It is believed he may then have caught a bus to Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Weir, 50, has been reported missing from Newcastleton in the Borders and is thought to be in Edinburgh | Police

He is described as 6ft, of large build and bald. When last seen he was wearing a black Adidas tracksuit with white stripes and white trainers. He was carrying a black backpack.