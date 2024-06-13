Edinburgh missing: Borders man David Weir not seen since Tuesday thought to be in Capital
Police are trying to trace a missing Borders man who was last seen on Tuesday afternoon and is thought to have travelled to the Capital.
David Weir, 50, was reported missing from Newcastleton in the Scottish Borders. He was last seen in Mart Street in Hawick at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, June 11. It is believed he may then have caught a bus to Edinburgh.
He is described as 6ft, of large build and bald. When last seen he was wearing a black Adidas tracksuit with white stripes and white trainers. He was carrying a black backpack.
Inspector Gavin Liddle of Police Scotland said: “Concerns are growing for David’s welfare and we want to make sure he is safe and well. He is known to travel by bus in the Borders area and has connections in Edinburgh. “We are asking anyone who has seen David or knows where he might be to get in touch. If you can help call us on 101, quoting reference 1922 of Wednesday, June 12, 2024.”
