Edinburgh missing: Car belonging to Guy Bargery, 60, found by police

Police have found the car belonging to a 60-year-old man reported missing from Edinburgh.

Guy Bargery was last seen around 9.15am on Monday, January 27, 2025, in the Dundas Street area of Edinburgh. Police issued an appeal on Tuesday for the public to help trace him, saying there were growing concerns for his welfare.

Now the force says officers traced his grey Volvo in the Chapelhill area near St Madoes, Perthshire, at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, January 28, 2025.

Guy Bargery's grey Volvo has been found near St Madoes, Perthshire. | supplied

They say enquiries to find Mr Bargery are continuing and they renewed their appeal for help.

He is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build with grey/white hair. When last seen, he was wearing a checked green and cream shirt, denim jeans, a beige jacket, and is believed to have been wearing black trainers.

Inspector James Longden of Police Scotland said: "It is important that we make sure Guy is safe and well, as there are growing concerns for his welfare.

“His vehicle has been traced in Chapelhill near St Madoes and that is where our searches are being focussed.

"I would urge anyone who has seen Guy, or who has any information on his whereabouts to please contact us as soon as possible.

"Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3443 of January 27, 2025.”