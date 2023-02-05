News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh missing: Caroline MacNabb found safe and well after police search

Police issued an appeal to find her earlier today

By Rhoda Morrison
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Feb 2023, 3:33pm

Police who were searching for an Edinburgh woman after she was reported missing have found her safe and well.

Caroline McNabb was reported missing after she was last seen getting into her car in South Gyle Mains. The 60-year-old has now been found and police said she is safe and well.

A spokesman added: “We’d like to thank the public for their assistance.”

