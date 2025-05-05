Edinburgh missing: Concerns grow for woman, 32, last seen more than a week ago
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Michaela Sharp, 32, was last seen on Saturday April 26 in The Shore area. She is described as a white female, 5ft 3in - or 160 cm - in height, with a pale complexion, long brown hair, green eyes and of medium build.
Officers are appealing to the public to help trace her.
Inspector McCulloch of Craigmillar Police Station said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Michaela’s welfare and our enquiries are ongoing to trace her.
“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen her or has any information on her whereabouts to please contact police as soon as possible.”
Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 3085 of 02/05/25.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.