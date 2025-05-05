Edinburgh missing: Concerns grow for woman, 32, last seen more than a week ago

By Ian Swanson
Published 5th May 2025, 17:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police say concerns are growing for a woman who has been missing from Leith for more than a week.

Michaela Sharp, 32, was last seen on Saturday April 26 in The Shore area. She is described as a white female, 5ft 3in - or 160 cm - in height, with a pale complexion, long brown hair, green eyes and of medium build.

Michaela Shaw was last seen in The Shore area of Leith on Saturday April 26Michaela Shaw was last seen in The Shore area of Leith on Saturday April 26
Michaela Shaw was last seen in The Shore area of Leith on Saturday April 26 | supplied

Officers are appealing to the public to help trace her.

Inspector McCulloch of Craigmillar Police Station said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Michaela’s welfare and our enquiries are ongoing to trace her.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen her or has any information on her whereabouts to please contact police as soon as possible.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 3085 of 02/05/25.

Related topics:Missing persons

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice