A 73-year-old man reported missing from Edinburgh has been found.

Police had said concern was growing for the welfare of Gary Hardie, who was last seen around 2.30am on Thursday, December 26, in Lanark Road West, Currie.

And they appealed for the public’s help in trying to trace him, saying Mr Hardie may have been out walking, possibly heading for the Drylaw area of the city.

Gary Hardie, 73, has now been traced | supplied

The police also asked to check gardens, sheds and outbuildings in case he had sought shelter or become disorientated.

However, this afternoon Police Scotland issued another statement, saying Mr Hardie had been traced and thanking everyone who shared and responded to their appeal.