Police in Edinburgh are ‘becoming increasingly concerned’ for the welfare of a missing school boy last seen two days ago.

Aiden Webb was last seen around 12.45pm on Tuesday, August 6 in the Ferniehill area of the city. The 14-year-old is described as white, 5ft6, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black top and black tracksuit bottoms.

Police are now appealing for information to help trace Aiden. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Aiden’s welfare and are appealing to anyone who thinks they may have information regarding his whereabouts to please get in touch.

“We would urge members of the public to keep a look out for him and report any potential sightings to us.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3995 of Tuesday August 6.