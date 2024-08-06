'No specific intelligence' of riots spreading to Scotland, says Ian Murray

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray has said there is no specific intelligence that the rioting seen in many towns and cities in England is set to spread to Scotland.

But he warned there should be no complacency. Around 400 people have been arrested since disorder broke out a week ago.

Mr Murray, who is MP for Edinburgh South, said: “The hate-fuelled violence and thuggery we have seen in the last few days across parts of the country is unacceptable and intolerable.

Riot police in Rotherham on Sunday. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

“Two messages must be made clear - that those responsible for violence and rioting will face the full force of the law, and that the politics of hate and division can never win.

“I know that many communities in Scotland are concerned that violence may spread here. We do know that misinformation has been spread about events in Scotland.

“I spoke to the Chief Constable of Police Scotland today and made clear to her that she and her officers have my full support. I am reassured that Police Scotland do not have any specific intelligence that disorder is likely in Scotland at this point, but we must not be complacent.

“The Chief Constable is in close touch with her counterparts across the UK, including to share information, and of course mutual aid arrangements are available between forces across the UK.”

He said many minority ethnic communities in Scotland had expressed concerns about their own safety. “I have today written to religious leaders to give them my absolute assurance that I will do everything possible to support them at this difficult time.

“I know that the Chief Constable is aware of their concerns and has already taken steps to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all Scotland’s communities. There is no place in Scotland for this sort of violence, hate and xenophobia. We simply will not tolerate it.”